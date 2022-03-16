"Centre must waive off GST on 'The Kashmir Files' instead of state making it tax-free": Ajit Pawar

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, 'The Kashmir Files', has made records at the box office. The film has already entered the 50 crore club after minting Rs 18 crore on day five of its release.

The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. After which there has also been demands from various section to make the movie tax free in Maharashtra.

In the same context Maharashtra Deputy CM has made a statement in the State Assembly. He said,"Central government must waive off GST on 'The Kashmir Files' movie instead of state making it tax-free."

'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others.