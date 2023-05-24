Centre should be called opposition not us, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre should be called opposition as they are against democracy and Constitution.

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, we all have come together to save the country and democracy. I think we should not be called opposition parties in fact they (Centre) should be called opposition since they are against Democracy and Constitution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi. Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre’s ordinance.

The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.