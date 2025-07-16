'Chaddi Baniyan' Protest at Maharashtra Assembly: Opposition Stages Agitation Against Sena MLA for Punching and Slapping Canteen Staff (Watch Video)

MLAs and MLCs of Opposition parties on Wednesday, July 16, staged a 'Chaddi Baniyan' protest at the stairs of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly against Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad for assaulting canteen staff at the MLA hostel over the quality of food served. Lawmakers of regional parties, including Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), were seen wearing 'lungi' and 'banian', demanding action against Gaikwad.

Wearing banians and towels, lawmakers chant slogans against the BJP-led Maharashtra government, terming it a goonda raj culture in the state. A video shared on social media shows opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena UBT MLC Ambadas Danve and NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad, among others, wearing 'banyans' and towels as 'lungi' over their clothes.

'Chaddi Baniyan' Protest at Maharashtra Assembly

VIDEO | Mumbai: Opposition leaders including Shiv Sena(UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve (@iambadasdanve), NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks), and others hold protest on the steps of Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, raising slogans ‘We Condemn The Chaddi Baniyan Gang’.#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/UY6M9nyrm3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025

Sena UBT MLC and Leader of opposition in Assembly, Ambadas Danve, said that even the state government are supporting violence. "The assault by Gaikwad in the MLA canteen shows that even the government is backing such elements," he said.

Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad triggered a massive controversy after his video of assault at Akashvani MLA hostel at Churchgate in Mumbai went viral on social media sites. The incident occurred when Gaikwad had ordered dinner from the canteen but found the dal and rice delivered in his room to be stale and foul-smelling.

Furious on this, Gaikwad rushed to the canteen and confronted the canteen manager during the argument, he was seen slapping and later punching the manager in the face, which had led him to fall on the ground. This has triggered massive controversy in the Maharashtra political circle. Opposition leaders target Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government for opposition, accusing the government of giving free rein to goons.