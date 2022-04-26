'Chalo Ayodhya': MNS leaders visit Central Railway office for booking special trains

MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced his visit to Ayodhya from Pune. "I will be leaving for Ayodhya on June 5," he told in a news conference. He also said that a public meeting would be held on May 3 in Aurangabad. Therefore, MNS workers are currently preparing for Raj's public meeting and his visit to Ayodhya. On the one hand, permission is being sought for the Aurangabad meeting. On the other hand, preparations are underway for booking of trains for Ayodhya tour. MNS has put up placards in various parts of Thane saying, "Raj Tilak ki karo taiyari aa rahe he bhagwadhari ... chalo Ayodhya .."

MNS president Raj Thackeray has announced various plans ranging from the demand to remove the loudspeakers from the mosque to the Ayodhya. Taking the issue of Hindutva, he gave a clear signal that he will have his way in the upcoming Municipal Corporation and the next assembly elections. That is why the discussion of Ayodhya tour is going well.

On the backdrop of Raj Thackeray's pre-arranged visit to Ayodhya, MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai, Shirish Sawant and Railway Kamgar Sena president Jitendra Patil visited the office of Central Railway General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti today. Discussions were held with the railway officials about the availability of special trains for MNS office bearers and Maharashtra soldiers visiting Ayodhya. The MNS has informed that after the discussion, the railway administration has assured that 'appropriate cooperation will be given'. Photos have also been shared from MNS's official Twitter handle.