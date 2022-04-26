Chandiwal Commission submits report of investigation of allegations against Anil Deshmukh to CM Thackeray

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has handed over the report of Chandiwal Commission to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sources said that all the allegations made by the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh against the state government and the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were false. Therefore, the report of Chandiwal Commission is considered to be the biggest relief for Anil Deshmukh. Will Deshmukh get a clean chit after the report? This has now caught the attention of the state.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. ED registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The state government set up a commission of inquiry headed by retired Justice KU Chandiwal to probe the letter bomb. Meanwhile, serious allegations in the case forced Deshmukh to step down as Home Minister.

On the other hand, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has handed over the report of Chandiwal Commission to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Sources said that all the allegations made by the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh against the state government and the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were false.