Chandrakant Patil: Made Eknath Shinde Chief Minister with a very heavy heart

State President of BJP Chandrakant Patil has made a statement that he made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister with a very heavy heart. It is being said that due to this statement of Chandrakant Patil, the rift in the BJP has come to the fore from the post of Chief Minister.

BJP state executive meeting has been organized in Panvel today. Many BJP leaders are present in this meeting. Chandrakant Patil has made this statement in the same meeting. "We all have made Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister with a very heavy heart. The central leadership has taken the decision to make Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister. However, we were saddened by this decision. However, after digesting such great grief, we all should move on," said a sad Chandrakant Patil.

Chandrakant Patil said, "Everyone saw the situation in the state in the last two and a half years. After seeing this situation, there was a need for a change of power in the state. Even though there was a change of power in the state, there was a need for someone who would give the right message when there was a change of power. But even then, we all Devendra Fadnavis and the central leadership decided to make Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with a very heavy heart. We are all saddened by this decision of the central leadership. But we have digested this grief and moved on.

Chandrakant Patil said, "Devendra Fadnavis has accepted the responsibility as a successful Chief Minister for five years. After the post of Chief Minister, he has to accept the responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister. However, he accepted the order of the Central leadership and accepted the post of Deputy Chief Minister."