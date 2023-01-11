Chandrakant Patil says deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis strongest political leader in Maharashtra

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said that the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is the strongest political leader in the state.

According to a report of Indian Express, Patil, the guardian minister of Pune, said one leader in Maharashtra was scared about the popularity of Fadnavis. And that is why he stopped touring the country, he said without naming the rival politician.

Those who thought they are bigger than any other leader in Maharashtra have been given a befitting reply by Devendra Fadnavis, said Patil during the launch of a Marathi book on Fadnavis in Pune.

Fadnavis has built such a reputation that no one can manage him. And that is the reason why he brought the BJP back to power in Maharashtra. He is a multi-faceted personality, he further added.