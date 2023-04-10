Chandrakantada Patil vows to solve renovation issues at historic palaces in Pune

The restoration work of the historic palaces in the Shaniwar Wada area of Pune is facing several challenges. The locals are also facing several issues due to this. In response, Guardian Minister Chandrakantada Patil has assured that he will work with the archaeology department to find a solution to these problems.

