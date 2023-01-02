Chandrapur: BJP chief J P Nadda targets Uddhav Thackeray

During a public event in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, BJP national president J. P. Nadda criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Nadda, who is in Maharashtra, is expected to visit Aurangabad in the evening following a public rally in Chandrapur in the afternoon.

"In Maharashtra, at the time, the power-hungry Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav, ravenous for the chief minister's chair, joined hands with people who late Balasaheb Thackeray spent his entire life opposing," Nadda added, referring to the Shiv Sena.They took this to Maharashtra. Should these people be forgiven?

Calling the MVA alliance of Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress unnatural, Nadda said it was given an apt answer with the formation of the government led by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

"The Shiva Sena of the time (2019), led by Uddhav, shared the stage with us and agreed with us when we spoke about Narendra (Modi) in Delhi and Devendra (Fadnavis) in Maharashtra. When the results came in, they started eyeing the chief minister's chair. We were stabbed in the back. However, in politics, only those who tell the truth have influence. An unnatural alliance is an unnatural union. "It's not for long."

He claimed that to establish the government, the Shiv Sena (UBT) abandoned its philosophy by cancelling the state's Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi programs. "They hurt the emotions and ambitions of Maharashtra, which have been so strongly intertwined with the culture of India." Then they joined forces with those who refuse to understand Indian culture.

"We both have a JAM," Nadda remarked of the state's BJP and MVA governments. The BJP's platform is based on "Jandhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile," and we are delivering a digital revolution. "Jointly acquiring money" is theirs. Both of us have a DBT."The BJP's method is direct benefit transfer, while the MVA's method is dealership, brokerage, and transfer."

Nadda slammed MVA leaders and former ministers Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, saying, "What was going on?" After serving a year in prison, one former minister was released on bail. "One previous minister is still imprisoned."