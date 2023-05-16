Chandrapur: Farmers offer free brinjals due to declining market prices

The market prices of brinjals are decreasing every day as farmers are not earning enough to cover their cultivation costs. One farmer, Mangesh Potwar, from Tekadi in Mul taluka, frustrated with this situation, posted a message on social media offering free eggplants to anyone who would come to his field. This message has sparked discussions on the challenges faced by vegetable farmers.

Currently, a wedding ceremony is taking place in eastern Vidarbha, leading to an increased demand for vegetables. However, the decline in prices has put farmers in a difficult situation. In the Mul taluka, there is only one wholesale market where eggplants are being sold for Rs 3 per kg. Other vegetables are priced at Rs 10 per kg.

Tomatoes are being brought in from other markets, where the rates are comparatively better. However, farmers are concerned about how long they can sustain such significant losses with the steep decline in prices for brinjal and other vegetables. Mangesh Potwar, a young farmer from Tekadi, has taken to social media, urging people to visit his field and take brinjals for free.