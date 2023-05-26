Chandrapur: Inflated electricity bill of Rs 19,840 hits hut dweller

A resident of the Indiranagar in Chandrapur, who works as a labourer, recently received an electricity bill amounting to Rs 19,840. Despite lodging two complaints, the officials from MSEDCL have shown reluctance in initiating an inquiry.

Altaf Ahmed Abdul Sattar Qureshi, a resident of Chimur's Indiranagar, leads a humble life as a daily wage labourer residing in a small hut. To their surprise, they recently received an exorbitant electricity bill of Rs 19,840 from MSEDCL, despite having only a single bulb and a fan as their electrical appliances in the tin house. The bill indicates a consumption of 1253 units, shedding light on the inefficient operations of MSEDCL.

Qureshi submitted two applications on April 17, 2023, and May 8, 2023, urgently requesting a thorough investigation and replacement of the meter. However, despite an eight to ten-day waiting period, no action has been taken by the MSEDCL officials, causing frustration and anger among the affected individual.