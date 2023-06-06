Chandrapur: Man allegedly stabs wife to death, injures daughters with axe

In a horrific incident at Dongar Haldi Mal in Pombhurna taluka, a man brutally attacked his wife and two sleeping girls with an axe around 3 am on Tuesday. Tragically, the wife succumbed to her injuries, while the two girls were left seriously wounded.

The victim who lost her life in this tragic incident has been identified as Asha Manoj Lengure, aged 40. The two injured individuals are Anjali Manoj Lengure, aged 17, and Poonam Manoj Lengure, aged 12, who are currently in critical condition. As soon as the Umri Potdar police station received information about the incident, a police team promptly arrived at the scene. The authorities have taken Manoj Lengure, the husband of the deceased, into custody, and investigations are currently ongoing.