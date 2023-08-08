Chandrapur: Rape victim consumes poison at Warora police station, alleging lack of justice

In a shocking incident, a rape victim consumed poison at a police station as she was not receiving justice from the authorities. The occurrence, which occurred in Warora, Chandrapur district, has left the police and district administration shaken.

According to reports in Saam, the victim's village falls under the jurisdiction of Warora police station. The victim, around 36 years old, filed a rape case against the accused Irfan Shaikh in October 2022. The accused was charged under Section 376 and subsequently arrested. However, the victim alleged that the accused and his relatives continued to harass her after the accused was granted bail in the case. A related complaint was also lodged at Warora police station. However, the victim claimed that Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Chaure of Warora Police Station did not take any action on the complaint. Frustrated with the lack of police cooperation, the victim consumed poison at the police station.

The victim has accused Nilesh Chaure, the Assistant Police Inspector of Warora Police Station, of cooperating with the accused. The victim woman spoke to reporters in Warora on Saturday, demanding action against Assistant Police Inspector (API) Nilesh Chaure, who allegedly assisted the accused. However, as no action was taken against the assistant police inspector, the victim went to the police station and attempted suicide by consuming poison.