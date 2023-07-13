Chandrapur: Two tiger attacks in two days deepens fear in region

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when a woman, who had ventured into the field, was brutally attacked and fatally mauled by a tiger. The shocking incident came to light at approximately 8:30 pm, causing significant alarm and concern among the local community, as well as the forest department.

The victim has been identified as Durga Jeevan Chanfane, a 47-year-old woman. In a distressing turn of events, a tiger attacked a couple while they were working in a field in the Sawargaon area of Chimur taluka on Tuesday, resulting in the death of the husband in front of his wife. This marks the second incident within a short span, exacerbating the prevailing fear and anxiety surrounding tiger encounters in the region.

Durga Chanfane, a woman residing near the village, had headed to her farm located on Talodhi Road early in the morning. However, as the hours passed and she failed to return home, her family and concerned villagers grew worried. Consequently, they decided to search the fields in hopes of finding her. After an extensive search, they tragically discovered Durga's lifeless body, bearing the unmistakable signs of a tiger attack.

The forest department was promptly notified about the distressing incident. Forest department personnel swiftly arrived at the scene and conducted an official investigation. It is worth noting that back in March, the Akapur gram panchayat had raised concerns and formally requested the forest department to address the presence of the tiger. Regrettably, their plea was disregarded. Understandably, the incident has sparked widespread anger and resentment among the local residents.