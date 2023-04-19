Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Ajit Pawar split rumours says anyone who believes in BJP's ideology is welcome

In recent days, there has been a lot of speculation about the political future of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra. The sudden cancellation of his event in Pune fueled rumours that he might be planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with some MLAs, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the NCP leader or any person who wants to join the party would be welcomed.

The doors of the party are open for everyone who works for the country and believes in BJP's ideology, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. However, former Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar on Tuesday dismissed rumours about switching over to the BJP and emphasised that he would remain with the NCP. Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that PM Narendra Modi has resolved to make India number one in the world by 2035.

Yesterday, Ajit Pawar on BJP alliance said I am with NCP, will remain with NCP. Ajit Pawar denied media reports claiming he had the backing of a section of his party MLAs in his rumoured bid to switch over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a tweet, on Monday, Ajit Pawar issued a stout denial of the news reports, saying, There are some media reports saying that I have convened a meeting of the (NCP) MLAs on Tuesday. This is completely false. I wish to clarify that I have not called a meeting of my party MLAs and office bearers.