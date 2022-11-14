Cheating case filed against 69 persons including 50 employees of Maha govt for obtaining fake certificate

A case of cheating was registered against 69 persons, including 50 employees of the Maharashtra government, for allegedly obtaining fake certificates for the post of the multipurpose health worker in Beed Zilla Parishad’s health department.

A total of 69 candidates who qualified in the statewide recruitment test of the multipurpose health worker (MPW) for fever control program had allegedly obtained fake seasonal spraying certificates. An inquiry committee had probed the matter, the official added.

The fake certificates were distributed from April 24, 2017, to February 13, 2020. The certificate has been issued with the signature of the then Beed district health officer, he said, adding that the signatory official may also come under the scanner.