Chemical filled tanker overturns in Palghar, no casualties reported

A tanker laden with chemicals overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, causing traffic jam for a couple of hours.

There were no casualties in the accident that took place on Boisar Chillar road in the morning hours, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

A tanker carrying chemicals used in the manufacturing of colours was heading to Tarapur from Mumbai, when it overturned at Warangade village, he said. The movement of vehicles was affected on the state highway for a couple of hours till the tanker was removed from the road, the official added.