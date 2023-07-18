Chemical-laden tanker overturns on Pune-Solapur highway, no casualties reported

A chemical-laden tanker was involved in an accident on the Pune-Solapur highway. The collision occurred at Elite Square in Uruli Kanchan. As per reports, the tanker overturned after the driver lost control. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the accident. However, two shops located along the highway sustained significant damage. The incident resulted in traffic congestion on the highway for a certain period of time.

According to the reports, a tanker carrying chemicals overturned at Elite Chowk in Urali Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway. The tanker, loaded with chemicals, was en route from Pune to Solapur. The driver lost control while attempting to overtake other vehicles, causing the tanker to collide with the divider and overturn onto the tanker service road. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the accident. However, two shops located along the highway suffered extensive damage.

Meanwhile, the overturned tanker on the road resulted in temporary traffic congestion in the area. However, after a while, the traffic flow resumed as vehicles continued their journey.