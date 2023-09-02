Chemical-laden tempo collides with trailer, Sparks major fire on Pune-Solapur highway

In a harrowing incident on the Pune-Solapur Highway near Sahajpur fork in Daund taluka, a tempo carrying chemicals collided with a trailer, resulting in a catastrophic fire engulfing both vehicles. The incident unfolded on a Friday night around 11:30 PM, leaving the tempo's driver injured and necessitating immediate hospitalization.

The collision triggered a fire due to the chemicals transported by the tempo, subsequently spreading to another parked tempo in a highway dhaba's parking lot, leading to its ignition. Regrettably, the conflagration extended its reach, devouring three trucks.

The severely burned tempo driver received urgent medical care at Siddhivinayak Hospital. The accident caused substantial traffic disruption on the highway, resulting in significant congestion. Presently, information regarding potential loss of life remains pending as investigations continue.