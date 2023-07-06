Chhagan Bhujbal claims we made the move after consulting legal advisors to avoid disqualification

Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), claimed that developments in the party which culminated in Ajit Pawar taking the oath as deputy chief minister took place after legal advisors were contacted in order to avoid disqualification.

In addition, Bhujbal stated that Ajit Pawar and other politicians would determine whether to use Sharad Pawar's images on posters. Even after Sharad Pawar said his photo should be used only with his permission and by people who were of the same ideology, his photo featured on a poster set on stage where Ajit Pawar’s faction met on Wednesday.

Bhujbal said 42 to 43 NCP MLAs have signed affidavits in support of Ajit Pawar. When it was decided to join the government under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, law experts were consulted and decisions were taken thereafter, he said.

After consulting two-four experts, steps were taken to escape disqualification, Bhujbal said. The party’s constitution and electoral rules were followed before joining the government headed by Eknath Shinde, he said. Bhujbal was among the nine NCP leaders to take oath as minister in Sunday’s ceremony.