Chhagan Bhujbal Comments on Maratha Reservation Protest Led by Manoj Jarange Patil

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil who will be holding aggressive Morcha ahead of August 29 has declared that he will not return from Mumbai until the Maratha reservation demand is met. He has urged community members to arrive in the city in large numbers. Against this backdrop, he is preparing for the protest by holding meetings of the community in every district. Maratha youth are adamant on going to Mumbai for reservation for the Maratha community. Meanwhile, Chhagan Bhujbal has responded Manoj Jarange's move.

Chhagan Bhujbal told reporters that protests are welcome anywhere in a democracy – be it Jalna, Mumbai, Delhi, or during an interval. However, he cautioned that the same constitution granting the right to protest also mandates that different groups avoid conflict.

Reservation has been given to the Maratha community

Maratha Community wanted reservation and they have got. There are people from some parts of Telangana, who wanted to be given Kunbi certificates, they were given. Asking what else is needed, each component is taking care of its own affairs. If someone tries to enter the Dalit community, will they remain silent, will the tribal community remain silent, if not, no. The OBC community will not remain silent either, said Chhagan Bhujbal in clear words.

Also Read: Maratha Morcha Leader Manoj Jarange Patil Announces Massive Protest in Mumbai During Ganeshotsav

Meanwhile, when asked about the appointment of Suraj Chavan, Chhagan Bhujbal said that Surat Chavan has been given the responsibility of the post of General Secretary in front of me. He has worked in the party for many years, he made a mistake, he has apologized for it. He has said that it is not right to remove him from an important post or punish him, or keep him away permanently for some reason.