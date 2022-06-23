Chhagan Bhujbal: If Shiv Sena want to exit MVA they should talk to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde's revolt has heated up the political atmosphere in Maharashtra. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday reacted to Shiv Sena's mulling exiting MVA.



If some people want to go out, then they'll somehow find reason to do that...even in govts run by single party there can be internal tussles, here there are 3 different parties, there could be differences,that doesn't mean govt should be destabilised, said Bhujbal. We're in Sharad Pawar-led MVA & are with CM Uddhav Thackeray...if at all we aren't in power, we know how to fight while being in opposition, he added.

If what Sanjay Raut said is correct...if they (Shiv Sena) want to go on that path (exit MVA) then they should talk to our leader NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Nobody can stop them, every party can go on their own path, added.

