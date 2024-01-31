Chhagan Bhujbal Offers Resignation Over Maratha Quota in OBC

Chhagan Bhujbal expressed disappointment with the decision of the Shinde government to include the Maratha community in the OBC category. Bhujbal, a part of the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar and an active member of the OBC community, stated that if this decision stands, either it should be revoked or he doesn't mind giving up his reservation. Meanwhile, a close source to NCP (Ajit Pawar) mentioned that Chhagan Bhujbal had already submitted his resignation as a cabinet minister to CM Shinde. The source stated that there had been no response from the CM's office at the time of press.

Bhujbal declined to comment on the resignation issue but emphasized his commitment to ensuring that the OBC community is not disadvantaged regarding reservation. He clarified that he has no issues with the Maratha community receiving reservations, but it should not come at the expense of the OBC community.

An NCP leader (Ajit Pawar) mentioned, "Bhujbal handed over the resignation letter to Shinde on Nov 16 last year, a day before addressing the maiden OBC rally in Ambad, Jalna, on the Maratha reservation issue. If Shinde accepts his resignation, Bhujbal would no longer be a minister."

A close aide of Bhujbal expressed that the minister had been distressed over the state government's efforts to appease Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on the Maratha reservation issue. After the government issued the draft notification on Maratha reservation on Jan 27, Bhujbal accused it of providing "backdoor entry" for Marathas into the OBC quota. The CM had publicly stated that the state government would ensure that the reservation of the OBC community would not be affected while granting quota to Marathas. The aide mentioned, "Although both the Deputy CMs, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, have claimed they will speak to Bhujbal after the government released the draft notification, none of them have reached out to him yet."