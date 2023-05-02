Chhagan Bhujbal pleads with Sharad Pawar to withdraw retirement decision

Following Sharad Pawar's announcement of retirement from the post of NCP president, there was a commotion during the book launch event. Several leaders appealed to him to revoke the decision of retirement from politics. NCP leaders also expressed their thoughts during the event.

Former Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal stated that all the leaders have refused to accept Sharad Pawar's decision and have deemed it unacceptable. During this announcement, Chhagan Bhujbal, along with the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jayant Patil, and Jitendra Awhad were moved to tears. Furthermore, the activists who were present in the hall were also seen shedding tears.

The leaders have appealed to withdraw the sudden decision without consulting anyone. They have received numerous calls from across the state expressing their disappointment. They urged Sharad Pawar to withdraw the decision to retire from the post of president and take it back immediately.