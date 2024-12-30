'Chhagan Bhujbal's Exclusion from Maharashtra Cabinet an Internal NCP Matter', Says Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale stated that the exclusion of Chhagan Bhujbal from the cabinet is an internal matter of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and not an issue for the ruling Mahayuti coalition. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Gogawale emphasized that, like its allies Shiv Sena and BJP, it is within the NCP's discretion to select its ministers.

"Others can't comment on this issue. The exclusion of Bhujbal from the council of ministers is the issue of the NCP and not of the Mahayuti coalition," he said.

Chhagan Bhujbal has accused NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of preventing his induction into the expanded cabinet of the BJP-led government. The former minister claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had supported his inclusion in the state cabinet. On December 15, a total of 39 legislators took an oath as ministers, with 33 appointed as cabinet ministers and the remaining six as ministers of state.

