Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: Teen Commits Suicide After Mother's Refusal to Buy Mobile Phone, Jumps from Kavadia Hill Tisgaon

A 16-year-old boy ended his life by jumping off Kavadia Hill near Tisgaon after his mother refused to buy him a mobile phone. The tragedy came to light on Sunday afternoon and cast a pall of gloom over the Waluj area. The deceased has been identified as Atharva Tayade, a native of Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhana district, who was currently residing in Sajapur Shivaar, Waluj. He was undergoing training for police recruitment.According to sources, Atharva had been persistently requesting his mother to buy him a mobile phone.

However, after she declined, a distraught Atharva climbed the hill on Sunday and jumped off. The incident sparked panic in the locality. Locals Atul Ade and Swapnil Pawar rushed the severely injured Atharva to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Waluj. MIDC police sub-inspector Salim Shaikh and his team visited the scene. Atharva's mother's anguished cries moved everyone present. A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC роlice station and further investigation is underway.