Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 17 sheep fatally struck by speeding truck on Sillod -Bharadi road

A flock of sheep was peacefully grazing near the cotton mill grounds along the Sillod to Bharadi road. Unfortunately, a speeding truck from Bharadi to Sillod struck several sheep that were crossing the road. Tragically, seventeen sheep lost their lives on the spot, and around eight to ten others suffered injuries. The affected flock belonged to shepherd Subhash Gunjal, a resident of Sijeda in Taluka Sillod, District Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The police swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended the truck driver, who reportedly appeared to be intoxicated according to the reports. During this incident, a total of 17 sheep belonging to the shepherd were charred, resulting in an estimated loss of around Rs 3.5 lakh.