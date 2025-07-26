Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 19-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide Over Harassment by Boyfriend On Snapchat

A 19-year-old girl, Prarambhi Deepak Ingle, a resident of Bhimnagar, tragically died by suicide after allegedly being harassed and blackmailed by her lover. She was found hanging from the ceiling of her home on the evening of July 19, in what police suspect to be a result of continued mental harassment. Following a complaint filed by the girl's mother, the Cantonment police have arrested the accused, Sachin Raju Bhise (19), a resident of Mill Corner. Assistant police inspector Vivek Jadhav confirmed the arrest, saying that a case has been registered.

According to police, Prarambhi had recently completed her 'Operation Technician' course and was working at a private hospital, where Sachin also worked as a ward boy. Their friendship began in January and soon turned into a romantic relationship. They had even planned to marry, but Prarambhi's father strongly opposed the union and had instructed her to cut ties with Sachin.

Despite this, Sachin allegedly remained in contact with Prarambhi and her mother and would frequently demand money. At one point, Prarambhi's mother gave him 3,000 to help him buy a motorcycle, police said. On July 19, around 7 pm, Prarambhi and her mother had gone out for some work but returned midway. After reaching home, Prarambhi locked herself in her room and was on a long phone call with Sachin. When she didn't come out for an extended period, her family members broke into the room and found her hanging. The family was devastated.

After performing Prarambhi's last rites, her mother checked her mobile phone and found 5-6 missed calls from Sachin. Additionally, on Snapchat chats revealed that Prarambhi had pleaded with Sachin not to share their personal information.

According to her mother's statement to police, this strongly indicates that Sachin had been blackmailing her daughter, leading to her taking this extreme step. The mother also submitted screenshots of the charts to support her claims.

Sachin, who has studied till class 11 and lost both his parents at a young age, was staying with his brother at the time of the incident. He was arrested and produced before the court, which granted police custody remand (PCR till July 27, said police sub-inspector Sachin Gadekar. Police are continuing their investigation, including verifying the blackmail claims and reviewing the digital evidence submitted by the deceased's family.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.