Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2 Women Killed, Several Injured as Entrance Arch Wall of Siddharth Zoo Collapses During Heavy Rain (VIDEO)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (June 11, 2025): Two women lost their lives, and several others were injured after a section of the entrance arch wall at Siddharth Zoo collapsed during a storm on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. as sudden strong winds and heavy rainfall hit the city. The deceased were identified as Swati Amol Khairnar, 37, a native of Dhamangaon in Chalisgaon taluka of Jalgaon district and currently residing at Ranjangaon Shenpunji in Waluj, and Rekha Haribhau Gaikwad, 65, of Gajanan Nagar, TV Center, HUDCO.

Both women were visiting the zoo when the wall near the main entrance dome gave way. Three people were trapped under the debris. Local residents and the administration immediately began rescue efforts. The injured were rushed to the Ghati Hospital, where doctors declared two women dead before treatment could begin. One man remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment. Four children also reportedly suffered minor injuries.

The sudden storm uprooted trees across several parts of the city and disrupted electricity supply due to fallen wires and damaged poles. Siddharth Zoo and nearby areas were among the worst affected. According to the IANS reports, Authorities have promised legal action against the contractor. Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to the victims' families.