Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 20-Year Old Pregnant Woman Dies During C-Section; Family Blames Doctors for Medical Negligence

A woman reportedly died due to alleged medical negligence during a cesarean delivery at the District General Hospital, with her relatives claiming that her intestines were punctured during the procedure. The family has demanded that a criminal case be filed against the responsible doctors. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kiran Gangwe (20), a resident of Vishranti Nagar. According to her relative, Anil Barsawane, Priyanka underwent a cesarean section at the District General Hospital on June 2 and gave birth to a baby boy. However, following the delivery, her abdomen began to swell abnormally.

On June 3, Priyanka was referred to Ghati Hospital for further treatment. She was treated there for two days, during which another surgery was required. Doctors informed the family that her intestines had been perforated. Despite the efforts, Priyanka passed away on Sunday night while still under treatment. The incident has drawn comparisons to a similar tragedy that occurred in Pune. To demand justice for the deceased woman and her family, a strong protest is scheduled for Monday at 12 noon in front of the District General Hospital, with the family planning to bring her body to the protest site.



