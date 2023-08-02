Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 21-year-old student ends life due to unbearable headaches

A tragic incident has been reported in Sambhajinagar where a 21-year-old student took her own life by hanging herself due to unbearable headaches. In a letter left behind, she expressed her struggles with the constant pain and apologized for the decision. The heartbreaking event occurred on the night of July 31 in the Surewadi area of Harsul.

The deceased has been identified as Priya Ramesh Bujade (21), a resident of Surewadi, Harsul. According to the reports, Priya was living with her mother and father, and she was known to be a good student. She had an older sister and a younger brother. However, for the past few days, Priya had been suffering from severe headaches, which she couldn't bear despite taking medication. The pain affected her studies, causing her to fall behind in exams. She performed poorly in one of her exam papers due to the unbearable pain she experienced.

It is reported that on Monday, while Priya was studying in her room, she ended her life by hanging herself. In the morning, when her mother knocked on her door, Priya did not respond. After breaking open the door, they discovered that she had committed suicide. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared her dead before providing any treatment.

According to the media reports, the police discovered a letter in her room, where Priya explained the reason behind her decision to end her life. "I have been suffering from headaches for the past 20 days, and I can't bear it anymore. I know my decision will hurt everyone, especially Mom and Dad," Priya wrote in the letter. Her choice has left everyone in shock.