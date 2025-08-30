Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by Friend Over Minor Dispute, Accused Arrested

Young man stabbed by friend over minor dispute in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to reports, incident took place on on Thursday in front of a tavern on Khandewadi Road in Gevrai Tanda around 10 am. Attacker identified as Ravindra Subhash Borde was arrested by Chikalthana police on Friday.

Deceased Deepak survived by his parents, three brothers and two sisters, is a a resident of Paithankheda in Paithan taluka. He used to go to Vani's tavern on Khandewadi Road regularly. That's where he had befriended the accused Borde. After their friendship grew, they used to hang out together regularly. On Thursday night, when the two were in tavern, they had an argument over a minor reason. Borde stabbed Deepak in the chest with a small knife. Impact of attack was so violent that it directly hit heart and Deepak died on the spot.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Youth Falls While Getting Off Moving Train at Ratnagiri Railway Station, Rescued by RPF Jawans and Vendor; Video Surfaces

Upon receiving information about the incident, Police Inspector Ravikiran Darwade and Sub-Inspector Uttam Nagargoje rushed to the spot and took Borde into custody. After that, Sub-Divisional Officer Pooja Nagare also visited the spot and inspected it. Police said that Borde had previously been booked at Chikalthana Police Station for harassment of a married woman and two bank-related cases. The case has been registered on the complaint of Deepak's maternal uncle Sandeep Sable.