Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 23-year-old loses Rs. 50,000 in online game, takes own life

On Friday evening, the tragic news of a 23-year-old resident of Pawannagar, Gaurav Chandrakant Pawar, committing suicide by jumping into Harsul Lake, emerged. According to police inspector Amol Deokar, Pawar had lost Rs 50,000 in an online game and was under stress, which led him to take this extreme step. The Harsul police station has registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident.

Gaurav, a diploma holder in mechanical engineering, was working at a private company. He was the only son of his parents, who are farmers and housewives respectively, and had two married sisters. Gaurav had developed a habit of playing online games, in which he lost Rs. 50,000. After his relatives found out about this, his uncle gave him Rs. 40,000 to cover the lost amount, but Gaurav remained stressed.

On Friday morning, Gaurav had breakfast with his father before his parents left for work. Later that day, Gaurav went to Harsul Lake and sat at the edge for some time before jumping into the water. The security guard, Rajesh Gawle, noticed and informed the Harsul police and fire brigade. Fire brigade personnel retrieved Gaurav from the lake and rushed him to the GMCH, but he was declared dead upon arrival by doctors.