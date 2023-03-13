Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 36-year-old man booked for violating Copyrights Act

The Jinsi police have charged a 36-year-old man from the Baijipura neighborhood with violating the Copyright Act of 1957.

The accused was found in possession of duplicate stickers, boxes of popular brands of toilet cleaner, and mosquito coils, among other products. A 45-year-old employee of a Mumbai-based IP investigation and detective service has lodged a complaint with the police in the matter, and further investigation is underway.

"The stock of products with duplicate stickers and boxes was found near Roshan Gate on the evening of March 11. The seized products have a market value of Rs 1,750," the police said.