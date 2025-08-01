Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 60-Year-Old Serial Bicycle Thief Arrested; 19 Stolen Cycles Recovered in 5 Hours

Even at 60, Laxman Gayke hasn't abandoned his petty crimes. Known for targeting expensive children's bicycles, Gayke was arrested by the Cidco police for the fourth time. In just five hours, officers recovered 19 bicycles that he had stolen and sold across Misarwadi and Brijwadi, said senior police inspector Kundankumar Waghmare.

The arrest followed a complaint by Puja Pradhan of Ayodhyanagar, whose 13-year-old son's bicycle was stolen from their doorstep. PSI Anil Nanekar and SI Subhash Shewale traced the thief after receiving a tip-off from Misarwadi, where Gayke was trying to sell a cycle.

Also Read | Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Byculla After Rs 3.46 Crore Worth MD and Charas Seized From Car.

During interrogation, he confessed to stealing 19 bicycles over the past two months, astonishingly recalling each buyer. With the help of constables Mangesh Pawar, Vishal Sonawane, Pra-deep Dandavate, Pradeep Farkade, Sahadev Sable, and Amol Ambhore, the team recovered all the stolen bicycles.

Addiction and Isolation

Gayke has been active in petty theft for nearly eight years, selling bicycles for Rs 400-Rs 500 to fund his addiction. This is his fourth arrest. Owing to his repeated offences, his family has severed ties. No one appeared in court for his bail, and he was sent to Harsul Central Jail on Thursday.