Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 67 detained in Kiradpura arson case; efforts continue to nab culprits

The police have detained a total of 67 individuals in connection with the Kiradpura arson case. As of Friday, 58 individuals had been arrested, with 51 being remanded to judicial custody at Harsul Jail. Presently, seven accused remain in police custody. The authorities provided notice to nine minors and subsequently released them to the custody of their parents. Police Inspector Sambhaji Pawar of the Special Investigation Team confirmed the details.

Police are making efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in the Kiradpura arson case. The cyber cell is utilizing CCTV footage to identify the culprits, and the Crime Branch and DB team of each police station are also using confidential information to determine their involvement. The accused are then being arrested based on these investigations.

Of the total number of detained accused, three were produced in court on Friday and sent to police custody until April 10 by First Class Judicial Magistrate M M Mali. They include Salman Khan (24, Ganesh Colony), Sheikh Faizan (20, Kiradpura) and Sheikh Sarfraz (Rahemania Colony). Assistant public prosecutor Shashikant Eghare acted for the government.