Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Accident: 12 Injured as Two ST Buses Crash After Sudden Car Stop Near CIDCO Bus Stand

A serious road accident occurred on Wednesday morning near Nipani Phata involving two MSRTC (ST) buses and a car, resulting in injuries to 25 passengers. The accident happened when a milk can fell onto the road, prompting a milkman on a two-wheeler to stop abruptly, triggering a chain reaction of collisions.An ST bus departing from CIDCO Bus Stand in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 8:00 a.m. and heading to Latur was fully occupied. As it reached Nipani Phata, the milkman suddenly halted his two-wheeler due to a milk can falling on the road. A car (MH 46-N 1038) following the two-wheeler immediately braked.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ichalkaranji bus (MH 09-FL 7435) behind the car also applied brakes. However, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Latur bus, which was behind the Ichalkaranji-bound bus, could not stop in time and rammed into it. S.S. Pathade, a traffic controller from Pachod Bus Stand who was traveling in a following bus (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Udgir), witnessed the incident and provided this information. According to him, the milkman, who was responsible for the incident, fled the scene after the crash.

The accident caused significant damage as the three vehicles collided in succession. All 25 injured passengers were attended to, and emergency services including ambulances, traffic police, and CIDCO Bus Stand officials were alerted immediately by Pathade.The remaining uninjured passengers were accommodated in other buses and continued their journey, according to Pathade.