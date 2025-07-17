Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bollywood-Style Kidnapping Attempt Foiled by Citizens

An incident straight out of a movie unfolded in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when five individuals attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl. However, thanks to the quick response of alert citizens, a major tragedy was averted. The driver who had come to pick up the girl noticed the suspicious activity and raised an alarm. Hearing his cries, nearby citizens chased the kidnappers' car. Panicking, the abductors pushed the girl out of the car. They later abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Police have since taken the vehicle into custody. The incident took place between 8:00 and 8:30 PM on July 16 in the Nathprangan area of Garkheda, a central locality in the city.

The girl had just left a private tuition class and was walking toward a vehicle sent to pick her up. Suddenly, a Santro car pulled up behind her, and before she could react, the men inside forcibly dragged her into the car. Fortunately, the driver who had arrived to pick her up witnessed the abduction and immediately raised an alarm. Upon realizing the girl had been kidnapped, local youths and other citizens rushed to her aid and began chasing the kidnappers. Sensing the pressure from the pursuing crowd, the abductors pushed the girl from the moving car and continued to flee. Eventually, they abandoned their vehicle on the road toward Sainagar and escaped on foot.

As soon as police were informed, Inspector Krishna Shinde of Pundaliknagar Police Station and his team reached the scene. Inspector Shinde gathered information from eyewitnesses and formed search teams to locate the culprits. As of now, the process to officially register a case was underway late into the night.