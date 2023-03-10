Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Case against AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel, 1500 others for organising candle march

AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and several organisations have started a chain hunger strike for the past 10 days opposing the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A candle march was taken out between the collector office and Bhadal Gate on behalf of the Aurangabad Anti-Renaming Action Committee on Thursday evening. However, cases have been registered at the City Chowk police station against office bearers including MP Imtiyaz Jaleel and over 1,500 people for taking out the march despite the police not giving permission.

The state government and the central government renamed Aurangabad Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar a few days ago. A chain hunger strike has been launched in the city for eight days to cancel it and reclaim the name Aurangabad.

In the meantime, Mohammed Ayub Jahagirdar had sought permission from the City Chowk police for the agitation. But the city police had denied permission for this candle march citing law and order reasons and a notice was also issued to the organisers. But even after the police notice, a grand candle march was taken out last night. Thousands of citizens participated in this candle march and women also participated in a big way.

This candle march was taken from the collector office to Labour Colony, Qila-e-Ark, Aamkhas Maidan, and Town Hall via Bhadkal Gate. The police have registered cases against over 1,500 citizens, including MPs Imtiyaz Jaleel, Ayub Jahagirdar, Aref Hussaini, and Nasser Siddiqui, for taking out rallies, gathering people and shouting slogans without permission.