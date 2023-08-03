Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City to face two-day water supply shutdown from tomorrow, check details here

With the water supply already facing disruption in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, another shutdown is scheduled for August 4 from 11 am to 4 pm in Jayakwadi to conduct various technical repairs. As a result, the city's water supply will be affected once again, leading to water scarcity for residents on Friday and Saturday.

The installation of panels and valves, among other works, will be carried out at the Jayakwadi pump house for the 1400 mm diameter water supply scheme that provides water to the city. The shutdown will take place from 11 am to 4 pm to facilitate these activities, which are expected to last for more than five hours.

Simultaneously, works will be carried out, including connecting the busbar to the 33 KV unit at Jayakwadi centre of the scheme, on the 700 mm diameter water channel. As a result, the water supply from Jayakwadi will be completely shut off on Friday. Consequently, the city's water supply will be disrupted on both Friday and Saturday. The water supply department has appealed to citizens to cooperate during this period.