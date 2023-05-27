Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City's water supply disrupted as pipeline bursts, repairs underway

At 9 am on Saturday, an unexpected incident occurred at the Farola water treatment plant where the main water line supplying water to the city burst. Consequently, the water supply to the city has been halted, and it is estimated that it will take a minimum of 15 hours to complete the necessary repairs. This unfortunate event will lead to a disruption in the city's water supply for a duration of two days during the summer season, as per the reports in Pudhari.

The city's water supply is currently facing challenges with two waterways measuring 700 and 1400 meters in diameter, respectively, becoming outdated. Consequently, these waterways are experiencing frequent bursts. Just last week, a valve burst occurred when it was accidentally struck by a JCB machine during construction work on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Paithan road in the Bidkin area. This incident resulted in a nine-hour disruption in the city's water supply. Unfortunately, the authorities have not yet restored the water supply for the affected block.

Several areas are still facing water scarcity, with water being supplied only once every eighth or tenth day. Today, on Saturday morning at 9 o'clock, a pipe burst occurred in front of the Farola pump house, which has a capacity of 100 million litres per day. This resulted in water entering both the pump house and nearby vehicles. As a response, the Municipal Water Supply Department has taken action by shutting down the pump at 9 o'clock and initiating repair work.