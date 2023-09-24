Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic body implements compulsory helmet rule for staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Administrator, G. Shreekanth, has issued a new rule – wear your helmet when riding your two-wheeler to work, or face a hefty fine of Rs 2000. This directive, a first of its kind, takes effect from the upcoming Monday.

Administrator Shreekanth sent out the memo to all department heads, who are now responsible for relaying this helmet mandate to their permanent, daily, and contract workers. To enforce this rule, security personnel, including ex-servicemen, will be stationed at municipal offices across the city to impose and collect fines.

Shreekanth defended this move, citing the law's requirement to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. He pointed out that head injuries are a leading cause of fatalities in road accidents, and the municipal administration wants to ensure its employees' safety.

To eliminate disputes, security staff will videotape any violations. Additionally, there are plans to extend this requirement to citizens visiting municipal offices for various tasks.

Earlier this year, State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar issued a similar directive, making helmet-wearing mandatory for government, semi-government, and local civic corporation employees. The directive also empowers action against department heads if their officials disregard the rule during commutes.