Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Civic Body Launches Demolition Drive at Paithan Gate After Rise in Accidents

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has launched a large-scale operation to clear illegal houses and shops across the city, with officials noting that areas such as Paithan Gate often witness heavy crowding due to unauthorized roadside shops that create traffic obstacles and increase the risk of accidents. In view of public safety and the need to maintain order, authorities have decided to remove these illegal structures. The Municipal Corporation carried out a road-widening campaign on the city’s main roads during June and July, demolishing nearly 5,500 affected properties. Now, once again, the administration has begun preparations to start the demolition drive, and a list of ten roads has been prepared for this purpose.

Roads will be widened according to the development plan. The campaign will begin on the road in front of Sarosh School on Padegaon Road, and the stretch up to the MGM Golf Club will be cleared. Municipal administrator G. Srikant held a review meeting at the headquarters on Monday morning, where details were taken about which roads had been marked and where the Total Station Survey had been completed. Based on this, a list of ten major roads was finalized.

The Municipal Corporation has requested ₹3,500 crore from the government, presented before the Chief Minister on Sunday, for developing the roads where demolitions have already been carried out. For the next few years, the civic body will not need to focus on roads, water, drainage, or electricity systems. The city will require greater emphasis on infrastructure facilities. The development plan will be implemented with a 30-year perspective. These measures are being taken to ensure the city does not face the kind of situation that Pune is dealing with, sources said.

The Drive Will Be Carried Out On The Following Ten Roads: