Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Civic body's efforts to sterilize dogs show no improvement

The city is currently experiencing a significant surge in the number of stray dogs, making it challenging to ride bikes in certain areas during nighttime. Despite spending a considerable amount of money on the sterilisation of stray dogs, with documents indicating an expenditure of Rs 82,45,300 in the past year, the problem persists, and the population of stray dogs keeps rising. As a result, citizens continue to suffer, and the situation shows no signs of improvement.

For the past two decades, the municipal corporation has been unable to accurately determine the number of stray dogs in the city. However, the sterilisation of stray dogs has been ongoing for at least a decade, with sterilisation institutes being replaced every few years. Presently, stray dogs are taken to the central Zakat Naka for sterilisation, and a slight cut is made on their ears as a mark.

From April 2022 to March 2023, a total of 9,578 dogs were sterilised, with 4,913 males and 4,674 females. This initiative cost Rs. 82 lakhs.

Areas such as Padegaon, Akashvani, Sillekhana, Central Zakat Naka, Seven Hill Fire Brigade Residences, Surananagar, Naregaon, and others are facing a significant problem with stray dogs.

Every day, there are around 10 cases of people being bitten by stray dogs in the city, and as a result, they have to go to Ghati Hospital to get vaccinated. Over a period of four months, approximately 900 people were bitten by dogs. Municipal health centres do not provide both vaccines for dog bites, which means people must go to Ghati to receive them.