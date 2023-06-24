Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Conflict between neighbouring women results in dog's death, probe on

A disturbing incident has come to light in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a dog lost its life during a conflict between two neighbouring women. The incident occurred in the Kumbharwada locality of the city. A case has been filed against one of the women at the City Chowk police station. The altercation between the two women ensued after their pet dogs engaged in a fight, tragically resulting in the death of one dog.

The incident unfolded when two neighbouring women, who owned dogs, witnessed their pets engaging in a fight. This altercation subsequently escalated into a conflict between the two neighbours. Amidst their argument, the accused woman noticed the other woman's dog, which accidentally injured her own dog. This turn of events has left the woman infuriated, as she now blames the dog's owner for engaging in the dispute as well.

Driven by anger, the woman resorted to striking the dog with bricks, resulting in severe injuries to the animal. Subsequently, the dog was rushed to a hospital for medical attention but tragically succumbed to its injuries. The owner of the dog filed a complaint at the City Chowk police station, leading to the registration of a case against the woman for causing the dog's demise. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, as confirmed by the police.