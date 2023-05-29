Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crane plunges into well, worker dies in tragic incident

During the well operation, the wire rope broke, resulting in the crane plunging into the well. The crane operator lost his life immediately in this accident. The incident occurred at Borsar in the taluka on Sunday around 1 pm. Four workers who were working in the well managed to survive the accident. The deceased in this incident has been identified as Janardan, also known as Ravindra Sudhakar Pawar, aged 32.

Ravindra Pawar owns a farm in Bhivgaon. On Sunday, he began work on the well on his farm using his own crane. Ravindra Pawar himself operated the crane. Around 1 pm, while the work was in progress, the wire rope of the crane suddenly broke, and Pawar fell into the well along with the crane. After falling into the well, the crane got stuck 25 feet down. However, Ravindra Pawar fell into a 65-feet deep well and died on the spot. There were four workers working at the bottom of the well when the accident occurred. Fortunately, their lives were saved as the crane got stuck in the middle.

Upon receiving the news, farmers from the vicinity swiftly arrived at the scene and, using ropes, successfully rescued the four workers from the well. With the assistance of a hydra crane, the villagers managed to retrieve the crane from the well. Subsequently, Ravindra's body was recovered and transferred to the sub-district hospital for a post-mortem examination.