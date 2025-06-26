Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: 10th-Grade Student Stabbed to Death by 8th-Grader Over Minor Tiff

In a shocking incident that has rattled a city school, in Ahilyanagar, an 8th-grade student allegedly stabbed a 10th-grade student to death with a knife during lunch break. The murder reportedly stemmed from an old dispute over playing cricket in front of the accused's house. The incident occurred around 3:30 PM on Wednesday at a city school. The father of the deceased student filed a complaint with the Topkhana Police.

His son was a 10th-grade student who had attended a supplementary board exam in the morning. School resumed in the afternoon, and during the lunch break, students were either playing or eating their tiffins. It was then, in the school porch, that the 8th-grade student allegedly attacked the 10th-grader, stabbing him in the stomach and head. The victim collapsed, bleeding profusely. School teachers immediately rushed him to the district hospital on a motorcycle, but he was declared dead before receiving treatment. Since both students are minors, their names have not been disclosed.

Old Dispute Led to Fatal Attack

Police have taken the minor accused and his friend into custody. The accused had remained at the school after the incident, and his parents were also present before the police took him. In his complaint, the deceased's father stated that his son used to play cricket in front of his mother-in-law's house. A family from that area would frequently come to their home to quarrel over this. They had allegedly threatened, "Explain to your son, or we won't leave him alive." The father also mentioned that his sister had filed a complaint against this family at Topkhana Police Station in 2024 regarding these old disputes. Police believe this long-standing feud is the reason behind the murder.

Victim Was Bright Student

Teachers described the deceased student as bright in his studies and active in sports, including chess. The incident has left both teachers and school management deeply shaken.