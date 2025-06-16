Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: 45-Year-Old Tuition Teacher Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl, Case Registered

A shocking incident of crime has came in light from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where a 45-year-old teacher repeatedly tortured a 10-year-old student in a private class called Topper Classes. Following the incident the relatives of the victim family allegedly beat the accused teacher. As per the reports he is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. A case has been registered in this regard at MIDC Waluj police station. Police are investigating the matter further. According to the mother's complaint, the victim girl studies in class 4 in a private school. For the past one and a half years, the victim girl has been going to Subhash Jadhav for tuition every day from 4 to 6 pm along with her two brothers. Subhash Jadhav was repeatedly abusing the girl by showing dirty videos in the tuition bathroom. Subhash Jadhav threatened the girl, saying he would kill her and her family if she revealed anything. Despite the threat, she confided in her mother, exposing his actions.

On Saturday, after returning from tuition, the girl tearfully told her mother she didn't want to go anymore. Confiding in her mother, she revealed the reason. When the mother questioned other children, they corroborated the girl's account that Jadhav took her to the bathroom daily. The mother informed her family, and the angry relatives confronted and severely beat Jadhav, causing him injuries. Jadhav, previously expelled from a school for misconduct, had been teaching at a private school in Ranjangaon Shenpunji a year and a half ago before starting private classes called Topper Classes.

Also Read: Goa: Two Missing Minor Girls Allegedly Raped at Calangute Hotel; Two Arrested

In seperate incident A man who deceived and raped a young woman working as a nurse has finally been convicted. The Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai has delivered justice to the victim after a decade. The accused had met the woman on a matrimonial site and gained her trust. Later, he sexually assaulted her and even siphoned off money from her bank account. The court has now sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. The accused has been identified as Jayendra Dattatray Moranjan. However, he used multiple names such as Chetak Sudhir Bhavsar, Sachin Misan, and Rahul Ashutosh Patil to deceive women. According to police, he lured several marriage-seeking women and abused them.