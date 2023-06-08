Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Curbing late-night wandering, authorities enforce strict measures after 11 pm

In response to the rise in crime incidents, the city police have implemented a strict directive to close all establishments, including hotels, bars, and restaurants, by 11 pm. To ensure safety, the police have increased patrolling at night with over 35 vehicles and six crime branch squads. Additionally, individuals found wandering in the city after 11 pm will be required to provide valid reasons to the police.

However, hoteliers and traders have expressed strong opposition to this police stance. They believe that the government order permits operations until 1:30 am, and consider the verbal order to be unjust.

At the end of March, an unfortunate incident took place in the city, leading the police to adopt stringent measures to maintain law and order. The newly appointed police commissioner, Manoj Lohiya, took a firm stance by enforcing an 11 pm closure for establishments.

Instructions were given to all police station leaders to prevent criminal activities in their respective areas. As a result, hotels, bars, and restaurants throughout the city were compelled to strictly close their operations. Lohiya has also directed the heads to remain present in the police stations till 11 pm.

According to Crime Branch PI Sandeep Gurme, the city is currently being patrolled by 17 Peter mobile vans from different police stations, along with over 17 four-wheelers and two-wheelers from the Dail 112 emergency response service. Between 9 pm and 1:30 am, six squads from the Crime Branch are conducting special patrols. However, it's important to note that there are no restrictions in place for cinema theatres, workplaces, hospitals, and emergency events.

CP Lohiya said, as per the rule, the hotels, bars and restaurants should be closed at 11 pm. Later, the time given after that is for their internal work and not for serving the customers. Our city is sensitive and several miscreants gather at the pan kiosks, and hotels at night and create a nuisance. Hence, this strict stand has been taken.

This decision does not apply to five-star hotels. Many tourists who visit the city choose to stay in these hotels and usually do not venture out at night.