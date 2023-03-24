Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Duo booked for possession of banned tobacco products near Karodi

On Wednesday, the Daulatabad police confiscated illegal pan masala and tobacco products worth approximately Rs 53,000 from two individuals. As per the police, one of the suspects was transporting the prohibited goods on a two-wheeler near Karodi on the Solapur-Dhule highway.

"We nabbed the accused and recovered several packets of banned pan masala and tobacco products. When inquired about, the accused told police that he had purchased these items from one seller from the Ranjangaon area," police said.

"The FDA and Maharashtra government have reimposed a ban on pan masala and tobacco products. Both accused are being questioned further about the main source of the supply of these banned items," the police added.

The police have filed charges against the two individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 328, 188, 271, and 273.